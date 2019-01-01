QQQ
Range
21.76 - 22.23
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/2.5K
Div / Yield
0.48/2.17%
52 Wk
20.16 - 39
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
82.85
Open
22.18
P/E
42.66
EPS
0.11
Shares
337.5M
Outstanding
SIG Combibloc Group AG is a systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging solutions, comprising filling machines, sleeves, and closures as well as after-market services. Its geographical segments include Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Americas. It generates maximum revenue from the EMEA segment. The company offers packaging solutions for the beverages and food industry.


SIG Combibloc Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SIG Combibloc Gr (SCBGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SIG Combibloc Gr (OTCPK: SCBGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SIG Combibloc Gr's (SCBGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SIG Combibloc Gr.

Q

What is the target price for SIG Combibloc Gr (SCBGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SIG Combibloc Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for SIG Combibloc Gr (SCBGF)?

A

The stock price for SIG Combibloc Gr (OTCPK: SCBGF) is $22.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:06:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SIG Combibloc Gr (SCBGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SIG Combibloc Gr.

Q

When is SIG Combibloc Gr (OTCPK:SCBGF) reporting earnings?

A

SIG Combibloc Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SIG Combibloc Gr (SCBGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SIG Combibloc Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does SIG Combibloc Gr (SCBGF) operate in?

A

SIG Combibloc Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.