New Line Of Gun Safes Develops Patriotic Theme For American Rebel

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

A Kansas safe and firearms accessories company is reportedly stepping up its all-American focus with the marketing and commercialization of a new line of gun safes manufactured entirely in the United States.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB doesn’t make guns, but it manufactures accessories designed to safely store weapons, including safes. Now, it is building a new product line called Freedom Safes that will be manufactured at the company’s Kansas plant.

The new line of safes, currently undergoing Underwriters Laboratories (UL) testing, is another step on American Rebel’s journey to position itself as America’s Patriotic Brand for U.S. firearm enthusiasts.

By focusing on its Kansas manufacturing plant, for example, the company says it is moving away from its reliance on making its products in Mexico. American Rebel is working on a licensing deal where it can use the National Rifle Association (NRA) logo on its existing line of gun safes. The company will market that product line at the NRA’s annual convention in Houston over Memorial Day weekend.

Safes Made In The U.S.

Several other U.S. gun safe manufacturers pride themselves on making great products at home.

Utah-based Liberty Safe and Security Products Inc. is one of the larger gun safe companies based in the U.S. with over 2 million customers. Liberty Safe, owned by private equity group Monomoy Capital Partners, who recently purchased Liberty from Compass Diversified Holdings CODI for $127 million, makes a portion of their safes in the US and imports the balance from overseas.

It’s a competitive market, and American Rebel is trusting its focus on being all American all the time might give it an edge — especially as the company moves manufacturing to its Kansas plant.

American Rebel also produces other products such as concealed-carry backpacks, vault doors and safes for use by the cannabis industry. The company has a line of apparel designed to support the American Rebel brand and boost sales of its main products.

Gun sales from names like SIG Sauer manufactured by SIG Combibloc Group AG SCBGF and Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. SWBI have reached record levels in recent years, in turn boosting gun safe and other firearm accessory sales. The highest year ever for recorded gun sales in the U.S. was 2020.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.