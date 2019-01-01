Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 22.69%, reporting an EPS of $5.3 versus an estimate of $4.32.

Revenue was up $168.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Signature Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.94 3.72 3.14 2.85 EPS Actual 4.34 3.88 3.57 3.24 Revenue Estimate 549.52M 513.37M 466.52M 430.65M Revenue Actual 569.38M 512.24M 480.59M 439.21M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.