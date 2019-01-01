ñol

Signature Bank
(NASDAQ:SBNY)
211.83
00
At close: Jun 1
211.83
00
PreMarket: 4:20PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low179.05 - 374.76
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding61.8M / 62.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1M
Mkt Cap13.3B
P/E12.39
50d Avg. Price249.56
Div / Yield2.24/1.06%
Payout Ratio13.11
EPS5.34
Total Float61.8M

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Signature Bank reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 19

EPS

$4.630

Quarterly Revenue

$608M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$608M

Earnings Recap

 

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 22.69%, reporting an EPS of $5.3 versus an estimate of $4.32.

Revenue was up $168.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Signature Bank's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.94 3.72 3.14 2.85
EPS Actual 4.34 3.88 3.57 3.24
Revenue Estimate 549.52M 513.37M 466.52M 430.65M
Revenue Actual 569.38M 512.24M 480.59M 439.21M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Signature Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) reporting earnings?
A

Signature Bank (SBNY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.21, which missed the estimate of $2.22.

Q
What were Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ:SBNY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $316.8M, which missed the estimate of $323.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.