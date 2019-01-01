Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Signature Bank
Signature Bank Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $265.00 expecting SBNY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.10% upside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Signature Bank maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Signature Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Signature Bank was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Signature Bank (SBNY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $377.00 to $265.00. The current price Signature Bank (SBNY) is trading at is $211.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
