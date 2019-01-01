ñol

State Bank of India
(OTCPK:SBKFF)
72.1361
00
At close: Feb 3
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low53.18 - 72.14
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 892.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap64.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS107
Total Float-

State Bank of India (OTC:SBKFF), Dividends

State Bank of India issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash State Bank of India generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 25, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

State Bank of India Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next State Bank of India (SBKFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for State Bank of India.

Q
What date did I need to own State Bank of India (SBKFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for State Bank of India (SBKFF). The last dividend payout was on September 12, 2000 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next State Bank of India (SBKFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for State Bank of India (SBKFF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on September 12, 2000

Q
What is the dividend yield for State Bank of India (OTCPK:SBKFF)?
A

The most current yield for State Bank of India (SBKFF) is 0.00% and is payable next on September 12, 2000

