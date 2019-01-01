ñol

State Bank of India
(OTCPK:SBKFF)
72.1361
00
At close: Feb 3
30.3696
-41.7665[-57.90%]
PreMarket: 5:18AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low53.18 - 72.14
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 892.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap64.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS107
Total Float-

State Bank of India (OTC:SBKFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

State Bank of India reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$680.9B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of State Bank of India using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

State Bank of India Questions & Answers

Q
When is State Bank of India (OTCPK:SBKFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for State Bank of India

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for State Bank of India (OTCPK:SBKFF)?
A

There are no earnings for State Bank of India

Q
What were State Bank of India’s (OTCPK:SBKFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for State Bank of India

