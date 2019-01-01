QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.54/0.75%
52 Wk
43.96 - 72.14
Mkt Cap
64.4B
Payout Ratio
10.89
Open
-
P/E
15.04
EPS
107.1
Shares
892.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
State Bank of India is a leading bank in India. The company's business segments include Treasury; Corporate/Wholesale Banking; Retail Banking; Insurance Business and Other Banking Business. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail Banking segment. The Retail Banking Segment comprises of retail branches, which primarily includes Personal Banking activities including lending activities to corporate customers having banking relations with these branches. This segment also includes the agency business and ATMs. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from India.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

State Bank of India Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy State Bank of India (SBKFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of State Bank of India (OTCPK: SBKFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are State Bank of India's (SBKFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for State Bank of India.

Q

What is the target price for State Bank of India (SBKFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for State Bank of India

Q

Current Stock Price for State Bank of India (SBKFF)?

A

The stock price for State Bank of India (OTCPK: SBKFF) is $72.1361 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 16:35:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does State Bank of India (SBKFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 12, 2000 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is State Bank of India (OTCPK:SBKFF) reporting earnings?

A

State Bank of India does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is State Bank of India (SBKFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for State Bank of India.

Q

What sector and industry does State Bank of India (SBKFF) operate in?

A

State Bank of India is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.