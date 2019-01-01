SpringBig Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:SBIG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 15
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$6.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$6.6M
Earnings History
SpringBig Holdings Questions & Answers
When is SpringBig Holdings (NASDAQ:SBIG) reporting earnings?
SpringBig Holdings (SBIG) is scheduled to report earnings on November 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 15, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SpringBig Holdings (NASDAQ:SBIG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which beat the estimate of $-0.21.
What were SpringBig Holdings’s (NASDAQ:SBIG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.6M, which missed the estimate of $7.2M.
