ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
SpringBig Holdings
(NASDAQ:SBIG)
$1.60
0.05[3.23%]
At close: Sep 14
$1.6202
0.0202[1.26%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
Day Range1.5 - 1.652 Wk Range1.35 - 5.44Open / Close1.6 / 1.6Float / Outstanding20.9M / 25.3M
Vol / Avg.18.4K / 423.2KMkt Cap40.5MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.71
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float20.9MEPS-0.14

SpringBig Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:SBIG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

SpringBig Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 15

EPS

$-0.140

Quarterly Revenue

$6.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$6.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of SpringBig Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

SpringBig Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is SpringBig Holdings (NASDAQ:SBIG) reporting earnings?
A

SpringBig Holdings (SBIG) is scheduled to report earnings on November 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 15, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SpringBig Holdings (NASDAQ:SBIG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which beat the estimate of $-0.21.

Q
What were SpringBig Holdings’s (NASDAQ:SBIG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.6M, which missed the estimate of $7.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.