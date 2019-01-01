SpringBig Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:SBIG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SpringBig Holdings
SpringBig Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SpringBig Holdings (NASDAQ: SBIG) was reported by Jefferies on June 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting SBIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 181.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SpringBig Holdings (NASDAQ: SBIG) was provided by Jefferies, and SpringBig Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SpringBig Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SpringBig Holdings was filed on June 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SpringBig Holdings (SBIG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.50. The current price SpringBig Holdings (SBIG) is trading at is $1.60, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
