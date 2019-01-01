Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-0.230
Quarterly Revenue
$122.6K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$122.6K
Earnings History
Sunshine Biopharma Questions & Answers
When is Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) reporting earnings?
Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Sunshine Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:SBFM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $122.6K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
