QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
SBA Communications
(NASDAQ:SBAC)
331.08
00
At close: Jun 1
331.08
00
PreMarket: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low286.41 - 391.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding89.1M / 107.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 691.6K
Mkt Cap35.7B
P/E83.4
50d Avg. Price343.68
Div / Yield2.58/0.78%
Payout Ratio61.71
EPS1.75
Total Float89.1M

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), Dividends

SBA Communications issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SBA Communications generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.78%

Annual Dividend

$2.84

Last Dividend

May 19
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

SBA Communications Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SBA Communications (SBAC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SBA Communications. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.71 on June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own SBA Communications (SBAC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for SBA Communications ($SBAC) will be on June 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of SBA Communications (SBAC) shares by May 19, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next SBA Communications (SBAC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for SBA Communications (SBAC) will be on May 18, 2022 and will be $0.71

Q
What is the dividend yield for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)?
A

SBA Communications has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for SBA Communications (SBAC) was $0.71 and was paid out next on June 14, 2022.

