Sampo Oyj A is an insurance company that generates revenue through property and casualty insurance, life insurance, and banking services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated through property and casualty insurance, followed by its banking arm Nordea. Sampo's life insurance business also offers wealth management services. The company operates primarily in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Sampo does not maintain a stated companywide strategy, and instead maintains well-defined strategies within each individual business area, based on return on equity targets.