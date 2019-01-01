QQQ
Sampo Oyj A is an insurance company that generates revenue through property and casualty insurance, life insurance, and banking services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated through property and casualty insurance, followed by its banking arm Nordea. Sampo's life insurance business also offers wealth management services. The company operates primarily in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Sampo does not maintain a stated companywide strategy, and instead maintains well-defined strategies within each individual business area, based on return on equity targets.

Sampo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sampo (SAXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sampo (OTCPK: SAXPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sampo's (SAXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sampo.

Q

What is the target price for Sampo (SAXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sampo

Q

Current Stock Price for Sampo (SAXPF)?

A

The stock price for Sampo (OTCPK: SAXPF) is $49.807628 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:03:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sampo (SAXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sampo.

Q

When is Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) reporting earnings?

A

Sampo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sampo (SAXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sampo.

Q

What sector and industry does Sampo (SAXPF) operate in?

A

Sampo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.