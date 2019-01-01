ñol

SAIL
(OTCGM:SAUKF)
1.20
00
At close: May 26
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS18
Total Float-

SAIL (OTC:SAUKF), Dividends

SAIL issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SAIL generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.8366

Last Dividend

Mar 2, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

SAIL Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SAIL (SAUKF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SAIL. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on March 20, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own SAIL (SAUKF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SAIL (SAUKF). The last dividend payout was on March 20, 2015 and was $0.42

Q
How much per share is the next SAIL (SAUKF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SAIL (SAUKF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on March 20, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for SAIL (OTCGM:SAUKF)?
A

SAIL has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for SAIL (SAUKF) was $0.42 and was paid out next on March 20, 2015.

