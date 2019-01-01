QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Steel Authority Of India Ltd is a steelmaker. The company primarily produces flat steel products (including plates, sheets, coils, and galvanized plain), long steel products (rails, structural, wire rods, and merchant products), electric-resistance-welded pipes, and silicon steel sheets. Flat and long products account for the majority of the company's sales. The company runs five integrated steel plants and three alloy steel plants. It generates most of its revenue from the Indian domestic market.

SAIL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SAIL (SAUKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SAIL (OTCGM: SAUKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SAIL's (SAUKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SAIL.

Q

What is the target price for SAIL (SAUKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SAIL

Q

Current Stock Price for SAIL (SAUKF)?

A

The stock price for SAIL (OTCGM: SAUKF) is $1.2 last updated Thu May 26 2016 16:21:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SAIL (SAUKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2015.

Q

When is SAIL (OTCGM:SAUKF) reporting earnings?

A

SAIL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SAIL (SAUKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SAIL.

Q

What sector and industry does SAIL (SAUKF) operate in?

A

SAIL is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.