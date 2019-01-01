Steel Authority Of India Ltd is a steelmaker. The company primarily produces flat steel products (including plates, sheets, coils, and galvanized plain), long steel products (rails, structural, wire rods, and merchant products), electric-resistance-welded pipes, and silicon steel sheets. Flat and long products account for the majority of the company's sales. The company runs five integrated steel plants and three alloy steel plants. It generates most of its revenue from the Indian domestic market.