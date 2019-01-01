QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.57 - 23.18
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.5 - 23.18
Mkt Cap
14.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.16
P/E
-
EPS
11.01
Shares
635.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sasol Ltd operates as a vertically integrated chemicals and energy company through its three main segments: mining and gas; fuels and chemicals. It generates maximum revenue from the Chemicals segment. The company operates coal mines and its upstream interests in oil and gas, both of which are used as feedstock in the company's energy and chemicals operations. Sasol markets commodity and performance chemicals, sells liquid fuel products, and markets, distributes and transports pipeline gas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sasol Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sasol (SASOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sasol (OTCPK: SASOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sasol's (SASOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sasol.

Q

What is the target price for Sasol (SASOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sasol

Q

Current Stock Price for Sasol (SASOF)?

A

The stock price for Sasol (OTCPK: SASOF) is $23.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:29:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sasol (SASOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sasol.

Q

When is Sasol (OTCPK:SASOF) reporting earnings?

A

Sasol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sasol (SASOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sasol.

Q

What sector and industry does Sasol (SASOF) operate in?

A

Sasol is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.