There is no Press for this Ticker
Salon City Inc is engaged in the beauty industry through its media and network. Geographically the business presence of the group are seen in United States and internationally.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Salon City Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Salon City (SALN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Salon City (OTCEM: SALN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Salon City's (SALN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Salon City.

Q

What is the target price for Salon City (SALN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Salon City

Q

Current Stock Price for Salon City (SALN)?

A

The stock price for Salon City (OTCEM: SALN) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:30:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Salon City (SALN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Salon City.

Q

When is Salon City (OTCEM:SALN) reporting earnings?

A

Salon City does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Salon City (SALN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Salon City.

Q

What sector and industry does Salon City (SALN) operate in?

A

Salon City is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.