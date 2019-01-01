QQQ
Range
0.2 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
10.8K/34K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 1
Mkt Cap
10.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
48.3M
Outstanding
Sterling Metals Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of resource properties. Its project includes the Sail Pond project, located on Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula, eastern Canada.

Sterling Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sterling Metals (SAGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sterling Metals (OTCQB: SAGGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sterling Metals's (SAGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sterling Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Sterling Metals (SAGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sterling Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Sterling Metals (SAGGF)?

A

The stock price for Sterling Metals (OTCQB: SAGGF) is $0.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:21:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sterling Metals (SAGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sterling Metals.

Q

When is Sterling Metals (OTCQB:SAGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Sterling Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sterling Metals (SAGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sterling Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Sterling Metals (SAGGF) operate in?

A

Sterling Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.