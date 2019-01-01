ñol

Sterling Metals
(OTCQB:SAGGF)
0.2799
00
At close: Jun 1
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.15 - 0.56
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 63.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 62.4K
Mkt Cap17.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Sterling Metals (OTC:SAGGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sterling Metals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sterling Metals using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Sterling Metals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sterling Metals (OTCQB:SAGGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Sterling Metals

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sterling Metals (OTCQB:SAGGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Sterling Metals

Q
What were Sterling Metals’s (OTCQB:SAGGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Sterling Metals

