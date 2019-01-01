Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sage Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $-2.07 versus an estimate of $-2.04.

Revenue was down $1.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sage Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -2.17 -1.85 -1.69 -1.91 EPS Actual -2.12 -2.21 -1.83 -1.64 Revenue Estimate 1.97M 1.96M 2.01M 2.00M Revenue Actual 1.64M 1.44M 1.64M 1.58M

