Safran (OTC:SAFRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Safran
Safran Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Safran (OTCPK: SAFRY) was reported by Barclays on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SAFRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Safran (OTCPK: SAFRY) was provided by Barclays, and Safran downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Safran, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Safran was filed on March 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Safran (SAFRY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Safran (SAFRY) is trading at is $25.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.