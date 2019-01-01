Shop Apotheke Europe (OTC:SAEYY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe
The latest price target for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCPK: SAEYY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SAEYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCPK: SAEYY) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Shop Apotheke Europe initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Shop Apotheke Europe, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Shop Apotheke Europe was filed on March 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Shop Apotheke Europe (SAEYY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Shop Apotheke Europe (SAEYY) is trading at is $10.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
