Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Seabridge Gold
The latest price target for Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) was reported by Roth Capital on April 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting SA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.15% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) was provided by Roth Capital, and Seabridge Gold maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Seabridge Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Seabridge Gold was filed on April 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Seabridge Gold (SA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $27.00. The current price Seabridge Gold (SA) is trading at is $14.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
