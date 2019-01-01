QQQ
Range
0.44 - 0.53
Vol / Avg.
58.2K/17.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
126.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.48
P/E
27.92
EPS
-0.02
Shares
242.6M
Outstanding
Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Analyst Ratings

Resverlogix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resverlogix (RVXCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resverlogix (OTCPK: RVXCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Resverlogix's (RVXCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Resverlogix.

Q

What is the target price for Resverlogix (RVXCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Resverlogix

Q

Current Stock Price for Resverlogix (RVXCF)?

A

The stock price for Resverlogix (OTCPK: RVXCF) is $0.52205 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:38:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resverlogix (RVXCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Resverlogix.

Q

When is Resverlogix (OTCPK:RVXCF) reporting earnings?

A

Resverlogix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Resverlogix (RVXCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resverlogix.

Q

What sector and industry does Resverlogix (RVXCF) operate in?

A

Resverlogix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.