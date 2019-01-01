QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
82.03 - 83.53
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/1.5K
Div / Yield
8.29/9.46%
52 Wk
63.01 - 108
Mkt Cap
132.8B
Payout Ratio
40.08
Open
83.53
P/E
7.61
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rio Tinto searches for and extracts a variety of minerals worldwide, with the heaviest concentrations in North America and Australia. Iron ore is the dominant commodity, with significantly lesser contributions from aluminium, copper, diamonds, gold, and industrial minerals. The 1995 merger of RTZ and CRA, via a dual-listed structure, created the present-day company. The two operate as a single business entity. Shareholders in each company have equivalent economic and voting rights.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rio Tinto Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rio Tinto (RTNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rio Tinto (OTCPK: RTNTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rio Tinto's (RTNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rio Tinto.

Q

What is the target price for Rio Tinto (RTNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rio Tinto

Q

Current Stock Price for Rio Tinto (RTNTF)?

A

The stock price for Rio Tinto (OTCPK: RTNTF) is $82.025 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:35:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rio Tinto (RTNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rio Tinto.

Q

When is Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTNTF) reporting earnings?

A

Rio Tinto does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rio Tinto (RTNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rio Tinto.

Q

What sector and industry does Rio Tinto (RTNTF) operate in?

A

Rio Tinto is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.