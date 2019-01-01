ñol

George Risk Industries
(OTCPK:RSKIA)
12.00
00
At close: Jun 3
8.00
-4.00[-33.33%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.02 - 15.84
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2M / 4.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap59.2M
P/E9.02
50d Avg. Price12.48
Div / Yield0.5/4.17%
Payout Ratio37.59
EPS0.03
Total Float-

George Risk Industries (OTC:RSKIA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

George Risk Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$5.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of George Risk Industries using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

George Risk Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is George Risk Industries (OTCPK:RSKIA) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for George Risk Industries

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for George Risk Industries (OTCPK:RSKIA)?
A

There are no earnings for George Risk Industries

Q
What were George Risk Industries’s (OTCPK:RSKIA) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for George Risk Industries

