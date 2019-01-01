Rooshine Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of alcoholic and distilled products. The company offers grain liquor, honey whiskey, vodka, and distilled spirits. Its products include Rooshine Bourbon, Smoked Croc Rooshine Bourbon, Rooshine Whisky, Rooshine Billabong Honey Whisky, Smoked Emu Rooshine Honey Whisky, Smoked Roo Rooshine Whisky, Rooshine Vodka, Rooshine Dark Rum, and Roohine Spiced Rum.