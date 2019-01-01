QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 3.28
Mkt Cap
6.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
7.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Rooshine Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of alcoholic and distilled products. The company offers grain liquor, honey whiskey, vodka, and distilled spirits. Its products include Rooshine Bourbon, Smoked Croc Rooshine Bourbon, Rooshine Whisky, Rooshine Billabong Honey Whisky, Smoked Emu Rooshine Honey Whisky, Smoked Roo Rooshine Whisky, Rooshine Vodka, Rooshine Dark Rum, and Roohine Spiced Rum.

Rooshine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rooshine (RSAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rooshine (OTCPK: RSAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rooshine's (RSAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rooshine.

Q

What is the target price for Rooshine (RSAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rooshine

Q

Current Stock Price for Rooshine (RSAU)?

A

The stock price for Rooshine (OTCPK: RSAU) is $0.89 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:38:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rooshine (RSAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rooshine.

Q

When is Rooshine (OTCPK:RSAU) reporting earnings?

A

Rooshine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rooshine (RSAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rooshine.

Q

What sector and industry does Rooshine (RSAU) operate in?

A

Rooshine is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.