Range
0.32 - 0.35
Vol / Avg.
16K/8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 1.51
Mkt Cap
25.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.32
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
72.7M
Outstanding
Resaas Services Inc is engaged in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Resaas Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resaas Services (RSASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resaas Services (OTCQB: RSASF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Resaas Services's (RSASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Resaas Services.

Q

What is the target price for Resaas Services (RSASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Resaas Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Resaas Services (RSASF)?

A

The stock price for Resaas Services (OTCQB: RSASF) is $0.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resaas Services (RSASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Resaas Services.

Q

When is Resaas Services (OTCQB:RSASF) reporting earnings?

A

Resaas Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Resaas Services (RSASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resaas Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Resaas Services (RSASF) operate in?

A

Resaas Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.