Roots Corp provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children under the Roots brand. Its merchandise includes genuine leather, such as jackets, bags, and luggage; kids & baby clothing; and leather, linens, towels, and accessories. The company operates through two segments: Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), which accounts for majority revenue, and Partners & Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce. The Partners & Other segment engage in the wholesale of Roots branded products to the company's international operating partner, and it earns royalties on the retail sales of Roots-branded products. The company has operating stores in Canada, United States, Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong.