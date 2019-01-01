QQQ
IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ARCA: ROOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF's (ROOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF.

Q

What is the target price for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)?

A

The stock price for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ARCA: ROOF) is $24.6861 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:34:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

Q

When is IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ARCA:ROOF) reporting earnings?

A

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) operate in?

A

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.