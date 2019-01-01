ñol

RBC Bearings
(NASDAQ:ROLL)
199.10
00
At close: Jun 3
199.10
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low152.9 - 250.52
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding28.4M / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 140.1K
Mkt Cap5.8B
P/E102.1
50d Avg. Price177.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.92
Total Float28.4M

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL), Dividends

RBC Bearings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RBC Bearings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 30, 2014
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RBC Bearings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RBC Bearings (ROLL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RBC Bearings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on June 13, 2014.

Q
What date did I need to own RBC Bearings (ROLL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RBC Bearings (ROLL). The last dividend payout was on June 13, 2014 and was $2.00

Q
How much per share is the next RBC Bearings (ROLL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RBC Bearings (ROLL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on June 13, 2014

Q
What is the dividend yield for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)?
A

RBC Bearings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for RBC Bearings (ROLL) was $2.00 and was paid out next on June 13, 2014.

