Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.710
Quarterly Revenue
$1.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.8M
Earnings History
Avidity Biosciences Questions & Answers
When is Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) reporting earnings?
Avidity Biosciences (RNA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.23, which missed the estimate of $-0.37.
What were Avidity Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:RNA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.5M, which beat the estimate of $570K.
