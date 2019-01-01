Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting RNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 144.09% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Avidity Biosciences maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Avidity Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Avidity Biosciences was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Avidity Biosciences (RNA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $36.00 to $32.00. The current price Avidity Biosciences (RNA) is trading at is $13.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.