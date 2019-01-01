Royalty Management Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:RMCO), Short Interest Report

|Open1.320
|Close1.257
|Vol / Avg.14.701K / 739.813K
|Mkt Cap17.838M
|Day Range1.230 - 1.360
|52 Wk Range1.200 - 22.969
Short interest for Royalty Management Hldgs gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Royalty Management Hldgs's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
Get Alert
|RMCO
|Royalty Management Holding Cor
|01/24/2024
|—
|—
|20,358
|150,635
|1
|Get Alert
|RMCO
|Royalty Management Holding Cor
|01/10/2024
|—
|—
|88,617
|4,376,490
|1
|Get Alert
|RMCO
|Royalty Management Holding Cor
|12/27/2023
|—
|—
|7,627
|50,396
|1
|Get Alert
|RMCO
|Royalty Management Holding Cor
|12/11/2023
|—
|—
|8,734
|57,530
|1
|Get Alert
|RMCO
|Royalty Management Holding Cor
|11/27/2023
|—
|—
|8,783
|103,514
|1
|Get Alert
Looking for the most shorted stocks?