Royalty Management Holding Corp
(NASDAQ:RMCO)
$1.25
-0.0739[-5.58%]
At close: Feb 1
$1.25
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
Open1.320Close1.257
Vol / Avg.14.701K / 739.813KMkt Cap17.838M
Day Range1.230 - 1.36052 Wk Range1.200 - 22.969

Royalty Management Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:RMCO) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming Royalty Management Hldgs Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Royalty Management Hldgs. Royalty Management Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No data available to display
Ex-Date
ticker
Company
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Q

When does Royalty Management Hldgs (RMCO) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royalty Management Hldgs.

Q

What date did I need to own Royalty Management Hldgs (RMCO) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royalty Management Hldgs.

Q

How much per share is the next Royalty Management Hldgs (RMCO) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royalty Management Hldgs.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Royalty Management Hldgs (NASDAQ:RMCO)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royalty Management Hldgs.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Royalty Management Hldgs (RMCO) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Royalty Management Hldgs.

Q

Why is Royalty Management Hldgs (RMCO) dividend considered low?

A

Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Royalty Management Hldgs's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.

Q

Is Royalty Management Hldgs (RMCO) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Royalty Management Hldgs (RMCO) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Browse dividends on all stocks.