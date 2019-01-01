ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
RJK Explorations
(OTCPK:RJKAF)
0.082
00
At close: Jun 2
0.1032
0.0212[25.85%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 74.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 14K
Mkt Cap6.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

RJK Explorations (OTC:RJKAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

RJK Explorations reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of RJK Explorations using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

RJK Explorations Questions & Answers

Q
When is RJK Explorations (OTCPK:RJKAF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for RJK Explorations

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RJK Explorations (OTCPK:RJKAF)?
A

There are no earnings for RJK Explorations

Q
What were RJK Explorations’s (OTCPK:RJKAF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for RJK Explorations

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.