Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) was reported by Berenberg on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RIO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) was provided by Berenberg, and Rio Tinto downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rio Tinto, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rio Tinto was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rio Tinto (RIO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Rio Tinto (RIO) is trading at is $74.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
