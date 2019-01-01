Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lordstown Motors reported in-line EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.46.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 4.67% increase in the share price the next day.

