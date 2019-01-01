RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$1.190
Quarterly Revenue
$63.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$63.7M
Earnings History
RCI Hospitality Holdings Questions & Answers
When is RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) reporting earnings?
RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.41.
What were RCI Hospitality Holdings’s (NASDAQ:RICK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $37.4M, which beat the estimate of $37.4M.
