RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RCI Hospitality Holdings
The latest price target for RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ: RICK) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting RICK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ: RICK) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and RCI Hospitality Holdings initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RCI Hospitality Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RCI Hospitality Holdings was filed on February 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $100.00. The current price RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) is trading at is $54.80, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
