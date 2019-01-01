RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$10.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$10.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of RiceBran Tech using advanced sorting and filters.
RiceBran Tech Questions & Answers
When is RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) reporting earnings?
RiceBran Tech (RIBT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $-0.16.
What were RiceBran Tech’s (NASDAQ:RIBT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.1M, which missed the estimate of $10.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.