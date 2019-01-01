RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RiceBran Tech
RiceBran Tech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) was reported by Lake Street on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RIBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) was provided by Lake Street, and RiceBran Tech downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RiceBran Tech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RiceBran Tech was filed on October 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RiceBran Tech (RIBT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price RiceBran Tech (RIBT) is trading at is $0.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
