A

The latest price target for ROUND HILL MUSIC RLTY FD by Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. ( OTCEM : RHILF ) was reported by JP Morgan on July 28, 2021 . The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RHILF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00 % downside ). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.