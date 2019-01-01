ñol

Roche Holding
(OTCQX:RHHBY)
41.55
-0.70[-1.66%]
At close: Jun 3
41.55
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low41.52 - 41.93
52 Week High/Low39.32 - 53.86
Open / Close41.82 / 41.55
Float / Outstanding- / 6.8B
Vol / Avg.850.1K / 2.4M
Mkt Cap284B
P/E19.76
50d Avg. Price46.38
Div / Yield1.24/2.99%
Payout Ratio56.78
EPS-
Total Float-

Roche Holding (OTC:RHHBY), Dividends

Roche Holding issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Roche Holding generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.0038

Last Dividend

Mar 6, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Roche Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Roche Holding (RHHBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roche Holding. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on April 20, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Roche Holding (RHHBY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roche Holding (RHHBY). The last dividend payout was on April 20, 2015 and was $1.00

Q
How much per share is the next Roche Holding (RHHBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roche Holding (RHHBY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on April 20, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY)?
A

Roche Holding has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Roche Holding (RHHBY) was $1.00 and was paid out next on April 20, 2015.

