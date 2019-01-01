Roche Holding (OTC:RHHBY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Roche Holding
Roche Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Roche Holding (OTCQX: RHHBY) was reported by Cowen & Co. on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RHHBY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Roche Holding (OTCQX: RHHBY) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Roche Holding initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Roche Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Roche Holding was filed on July 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Roche Holding (RHHBY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Roche Holding (RHHBY) is trading at is $41.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.