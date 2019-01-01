ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Repsol
(OTCQX:REPYY)
16.27
0.22[1.37%]
At close: Jun 3
16.22
-0.0500[-0.31%]
After Hours: 9:17AM EDT
Day High/Low16.1 - 16.28
52 Week High/Low10.28 - 16.34
Open / Close16.1 / 16.27
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.63.2K / 148.3K
Mkt Cap24B
P/E9.31
50d Avg. Price14.64
Div / Yield0.7/4.27%
Payout Ratio36.48
EPS0.37
Total Float-

Repsol (OTC:REPYY), Dividends

Repsol issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Repsol generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 24, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Repsol Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Repsol (REPYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Repsol. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on January 25, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Repsol (REPYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Repsol (REPYY). The last dividend payout was on January 25, 2013 and was $0.50

Q
How much per share is the next Repsol (REPYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Repsol (REPYY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on January 25, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY)?
A

Repsol has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Repsol (REPYY) was $0.50 and was paid out next on January 25, 2013.

Browse dividends on all stocks.