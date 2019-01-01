RELX (NYSE:RELX), Dividends

RELX issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RELX generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for RELX. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on June 10, 2022.
The next dividend payout for RELX ($RELX) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of RELX (RELX) shares by April 29, 2022
The next dividend for RELX (RELX) will be on April 28, 2022 and will be $0.48
RELX has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for RELX (RELX) was $0.48 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.