RELX
(NYSE:RELX)
27.76
-0.32[-1.14%]
At close: Jun 3
27.76
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low27.59 - 27.8
52 Week High/Low26.08 - 32.71
Open / Close27.7 / 27.76
Float / Outstanding- / 1.9B
Vol / Avg.782.1K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap53.4B
P/E29.34
50d Avg. Price29.87
Div / Yield0.68/2.44%
Payout Ratio63.17
EPS0
Total Float-

RELX (NYSE:RELX), Dividends

RELX issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RELX generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.14%

Annual Dividend

$0.964

Last Dividend

Apr 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RELX Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RELX (RELX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RELX. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own RELX (RELX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for RELX ($RELX) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of RELX (RELX) shares by April 29, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next RELX (RELX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for RELX (RELX) will be on April 28, 2022 and will be $0.48

Q
What is the dividend yield for RELX (NYSE:RELX)?
A

RELX has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for RELX (RELX) was $0.48 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

