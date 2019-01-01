Red Trail Energy LLC is a US-based firm engaged in constructing, owning, and operating a fuel-grade ethanol plant near Richardton, North Dakota in western North Dakota. The company's product offering includes ethanol, distillers' grains, and corn oil. The principal co-product of the ethanol production process is distillers' grains, a high protein animal feed supplement sold to the dairy and beef industry. The corn oil is used for various purposes such as animal feed, industrial uses, and biodiesel production. It generates most of its revenues through the sale of ethanol.