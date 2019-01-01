QQQ
Red Trail Energy LLC is a US-based firm engaged in constructing, owning, and operating a fuel-grade ethanol plant near Richardton, North Dakota in western North Dakota. The company's product offering includes ethanol, distillers' grains, and corn oil. The principal co-product of the ethanol production process is distillers' grains, a high protein animal feed supplement sold to the dairy and beef industry. The corn oil is used for various purposes such as animal feed, industrial uses, and biodiesel production. It generates most of its revenues through the sale of ethanol.

Red Trail Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Red Trail Energy (REGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Red Trail Energy (OTC: REGX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Red Trail Energy's (REGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Red Trail Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Red Trail Energy (REGX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Red Trail Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Red Trail Energy (REGX)?

A

The stock price for Red Trail Energy (OTC: REGX) is $1.1 last updated Fri Jun 18 2021 16:34:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Red Trail Energy (REGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Red Trail Energy.

Q

When is Red Trail Energy (OTC:REGX) reporting earnings?

A

Red Trail Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Red Trail Energy (REGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Red Trail Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Red Trail Energy (REGX) operate in?

A

Red Trail Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.