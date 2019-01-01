ñol

Red Trail Energy
(OTC:REGX)
2.25
00
At close: Apr 1
2.10
-0.1500[-6.67%]
After Hours: 4:58PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.03 - 2.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding35.3M / 40.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 217.9K
Mkt Cap90.3M
P/E3.36
50d Avg. Price2.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float-

Red Trail Energy (OTC:REGX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Red Trail Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$51.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Red Trail Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Red Trail Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Red Trail Energy (OTC:REGX) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Red Trail Energy

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Red Trail Energy (OTC:REGX)?
A

There are no earnings for Red Trail Energy

Q
What were Red Trail Energy’s (OTC:REGX) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Red Trail Energy

