Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $340.00 expecting RE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.46% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Everest Re Group maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Everest Re Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Everest Re Group was filed on February 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Everest Re Group (RE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $331.00 to $340.00. The current price Everest Re Group (RE) is trading at is $279.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
