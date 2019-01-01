QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Redwood Group International, along with its subsidiaries focuses on assisting private Chinese companies in accessing the North American capital markets by utilizing a network of investment banking relationships to achieve reverse merger transactions.

Redwood Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redwood Group (RDWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redwood Group (OTCEM: RDWD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Redwood Group's (RDWD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Redwood Group.

Q

What is the target price for Redwood Group (RDWD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Redwood Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Redwood Group (RDWD)?

A

The stock price for Redwood Group (OTCEM: RDWD) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 19:07:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redwood Group (RDWD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redwood Group.

Q

When is Redwood Group (OTCEM:RDWD) reporting earnings?

A

Redwood Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Redwood Group (RDWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redwood Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Redwood Group (RDWD) operate in?

A

Redwood Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.